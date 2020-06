June 26 (Reuters) - HELVETIA HOLDING AG:

* CONCLUDES ACQUISITION OF CASER

* HELVETIA INSURANCE HAS CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF A MAJORITY HOLDING OF 69.4% IN SPANISH INSURER CASER

* IN TERMS OF ITS BUSINESS VOLUME, ACQUISITION IS LARGEST IN HISTORY OF HELVETIA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)