BRIEF-Helvetia Holding Issues Hybrid Bond

June 24 (Reuters) - Helvetia Holding AG:

* HELVETIA ISSUES HYBRID BOND AND SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES FINANCING OF CASER ACQUISITION

* HAS SUCCESSFULLY PLACED A SUBORDINATED HYBRID BOND FOR EUR 600 MILLION ON EURO CAPITAL MARKET

* BOND HAS A FIXED COUPON UNTIL ITS FIRST OPTIONAL CALL DATE OF 2.75%.

* FIRST OPTIONAL CALL DATE 2031

HYBRID BOND SERVES TO COMPLETE FINANCING OF MAJORITY HOLDING IN SPANISH INSURANCE COMPANY CASER (CAJA DE SEGUROS REUNIDOS, COMPAÑÍA DE SEGUROS Y REASEGUROS S.A.)