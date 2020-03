BRIEF-Helvetia Launches Swiss Real Estate Fund

March 9 (Reuters) - HELVETIA HOLDING AG:

* LAUNCHES A SWISS REAL ESTATE FUND WITH A HIGH PROPORTION OF RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY

* FIRST ISSUE IS PLANNED FOR MID-APRIL 2020

* PROCEEDS OF ISSUE WILL BE USED TO PURCHASE A BROADLY DIVERSIFIED REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO WITH A TOTAL VALUE OF CHF 532 MILLION FROM HELVETIA GROUP’S PORTFOLIO

* AIMED EXCLUSIVELY AT QUALIFIED INVESTORS AND WILL HAVE A VOLUME OF UP TO CHF 450 MILLION

* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD RUNS FROM 23 MARCH TO 9 APRIL 2020, AND ISSUE DATE WILL BE 15 APRIL 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)