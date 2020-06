BRIEF-Helvetia Placement Of New Shares To Finance Acquisition Of Caser

June 17 (Reuters) - HELVETIA HOLDING AG:

* HELVETIA LAUNCHES A PLACEMENT OF NEW SHARES TO PARTLY FINANCE ACQUISITION OF CASER

* LAUNCHES THE PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 3.4 MILLION NEW REGISTERED SHARES WITH A PAR VALUE OF CHF 0.02 PER SHARE

* NEW SHARES, CORRESPONDING TO UP TO 6.8% OF HELVETIA’S CURRENTLY ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL, WILL BE ISSUED FROM THE COMPANY’S EXISTING AUTHORISED SHARE CAPITAL

* ISSUE PRICE AS WELL AS THE NUMBER OF NEW SHARES TO BE ISSUED WILL BE ANNOUNCED UPON COMPLETION OF THE BOOKBUILDING PROCESS, WHICH IS EXPECTED PRIOR TO MARKET OPENING ON OR AROUND 18 JUNE 2020

* NEW SHARES ARE EXPECTED TO BE LISTED AND ADMITTED TO TRADING ON SIX SWISS EXCHANGE AS PER 22 JUNE 2020

* PAYMENT AND SETTLEMENT IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE ON OR AROUND 22 JUNE 2020. THE NEW SHARES WILL RANK PARI PASSU WITH THE EXISTING SHARES

* IN CONNECTION WITH THE SHARE PLACEMENT, BOTH HELVETIA AND PATRIA GENOSSENSCHAFT HAVE AGREED TO A 120-DAY LOCK-UP PERIOD AFTER THE LISTING OF THE NEW SHARES, SUBJECT TO CERTAIN EXCEPTIONS

* HELVETIA’S ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER PATRIA GENOSSENSCHAFT UNRESERVEDLY SUPPORTS THE ACQUISITION AND HAS COMMITTED TO PURCHASE NEW SHARES AT THE ISSUE PRICE IN PROPORTION TO ITS CURRENT SHAREHOLDING OF 34.09% IN HELVETIA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)