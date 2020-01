BRIEF-Helvetia Places CHF 400 Million Hybrid-Bond Dual-Tranche

Jan 29 (Reuters) - HELVETIA HOLDING AG:

* HELVETIA PLACES CHF 400 MILLION HYBRID-BOND DUAL-TRANCHE

* PLACED A CHF 125 MILLION DATED SUBORDINATED BOND, WHICH MATURES IN 2040, CARRYING A COUPON UNTIL ITS FIRST OPTIONAL CALL DATE IN AUGUST 2030 OF 1.45 PERCENT

* ISSUED A CHF 275 MILLION PERPETUAL SUBORDINATED HYBRID-BOND, FIRST CALLABLE IN AUGUST 2026. BONDS BEARS A FIXED COUPON OF 1.5 PERCENT UNTIL ITS FIRST OPTIONAL CALL DATE

* PROCEEDS WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL PURPOSES INCLUDING REFINANCING OF OUTSTANDING SUBORDINATED DEBT INSTRUMENTS