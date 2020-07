July 1 (Reuters) - Helvetica Property Investors AG:

* HSL FUND ACQUIRES FIVE MODERN, FULLY LET APARTMENT BUILDINGS. THIS INCREASES THE FUND VOLUME TO OVER CHF 123 MILLION

* FIVE PROPERTIES WILL BE ACQUIRED ON 1 JULY 2020 AND INTEGRATED INTO EXISTING HSL PORTFOLIO.

* ANNUALIZED RENTAL INCOME OF HSL PORTFOLIO NOW TOTALS CHF 5.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)