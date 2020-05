BRIEF-Hemcheck Sweden Signs Agreement To Evaluate Possible Cooperation In Turkey

May 14 (Reuters) - Hemcheck Sweden AB:

* SIGNS 3-MONTH AGREEMENT WITH HEMAKIM TIBBI ÜRÜNLER SAN.VE TIC. A.S

* EVALUATION AGREEMENT STARTS IN JUNE 2020 WITH POSSIBILITY TO EXTEND TO 33-MONTH DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT

* AS A RESULT, HEMAKIM COMMITTED TO AN INITIAL PURCHASE WORTH ABOUT EUR 10,000

* AGREEMENT TO EVALUATE POSSIBLE COOPERATION AND MARKET POTENTIAL IN TURKEY, WITH DISTRIBUTOR AGREEMENT TO BE EXCLUSIVE IF BOTH PARTIES WISH TO PROCEED AFTER EVALUATION PERIOD