July 6 (Reuters) - HEMFOSA FASTIGHETER AB

* HEMFOSA FASTIGHETER ACQUIRES COMMUNITY SERVICEPROPERTY IN NORWAY AT A PROPERTY VALUE OF MNOK 118

* Property Was Transferred Today, July 6, 2017

* Total Rental Value Is Approximately Nok 9.5 Million

* ‍CONTRACT HAS A DURATION OF APPROXIMATELY FIVE YEARS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)