April 25 (Reuters) - HEMFOSA FASTIGHETER AB:

* CAROLINE AREHULT BECOMES NEW CEO OF HEMFOSA FASTIGHETER AB AND JENS ENGWALL IS APPOINTED CEO OF NYFOSA AB

* CHANGES WILL TAKE PLACE IN AUTUMN OF 2018