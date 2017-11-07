FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 7, 2017 / 4:52 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

BRIEF-Hemfosa Fastigheter evaluates mulls splitting into two listed groups

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Hemfosa Fastigheter Ab

* Hemfosa fastigheter evaluates the conditions for splitting the group into two listed companies, one company that will focus on community service properties and one transaction-based, opportunistic company

* The purpose is to create higher shareholder value by further streamlining the operations

* The Board intends to provide more information to shareholders during the first quarter of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

