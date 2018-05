BRIEF-Hemfosa Intends To Carry Out Several Property Acquisitions

May 7 (Reuters) - HEMFOSA FASTIGHETER AB:

* ANNOUNCES ITS INTENTION TO CARRY OUT SEVERAL PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS

* INTENTION IS TO ENTER INTO BINDING AGREEMENTS REGARDING ACQUISITIONS DURING JUNE 2018.

* IS CURRENTLY CONDUCTING NEGOTIATIONS REGARDING ACQUISITIONS OF SEVERAL PROPERTIES AND PROPERTY PORTFOLIOS FOR A TOTAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 5 BILLION

* ONE ACQUISITION CORRESPONDS TO A SUBSTANTIAL PART OF TOTAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 5 BILLION

* ELECTS TO DISCLOSE ITS INTENTION TO CARRY OUT THESE ACQUISITIONS DUE TO ONGOING PROCESS TO SPLIT GROUP INTO TWO LISTED COMPANIES