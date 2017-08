June 30 (Reuters) - Hemfosa Fastigheter AB

* ISSUES UNSECURED BONDS TOTALING SEK 250 MILLION

* BONDS ISSUED AT RATE OF 101.2%, THAT CORRESPONDS TO A VARIABLE COUPON RATE ON STIBOR 3M + 2.35 PERCENT POINTS WITH FINAL MATURITY DATE IN SEPT 2020