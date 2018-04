April 18 (Reuters) - Hemfosa Fastigheter AB:

* Q1 RENTAL INCOME SEK 815 MILLION VERSUS SEK 722 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 PROFIT FROM PROPERTY MANAGEMENT SEK 439 MILLION VERSUS SEK 447 MILLION YEAR AGO

* “WE BELIEVE THAT PROPERTY MARKET IS RATHER CAUTIOUS AT MOMENT, PROBABLY AFFECTED BY UNCERTAINTY IN HOUSING SECTOR” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)