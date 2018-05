May 23 (Reuters) - Hemisphere Energy Corp:

* HEMISPHERE ENERGY ANNOUNCES Q1 2018 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* ACHIEVED QUARTERLY PRODUCTION AVERAGE OF 858 BOE/D (95% OIL), A 47% INCREASE OVER THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017

* INCREASED REVENUE BY 48% TO $3.4 MILLION IN Q1 COMPARED TO Q1 OF 2017

* QTRLY FFO PER SHARE $0.00

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: