BRIEF-Hemisphere Energy Qtrly FFO Per Share $0.01

April 26 (Reuters) - Hemisphere Energy Corp hemisphe

* HEMISPHERE ENERGY ANNOUNCES 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* HEMISPHERE ENERGY CORP - QTRLY AVERAGE PRODUCTION RATE OF 770 BOE/D (94% OIL), A 31% INCREASE OVER Q4 OF 2016

* HEMISPHERE ENERGY CORP - QTRLY PETROLEUM AND NATURAL GAS REVENUE $3.5 MILLION VERSUS $2.2 MILLION

* HEMISPHERE ENERGY CORP - QTRLY FFO PER SHARE $0.01

* HEMISPHERE ENERGY CORP - QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: