Nov 23 (Reuters) - Hemisphere Energy Corp:

* Hemisphere Energy announces Q3 2017 financial and operating results

* Hemisphere Energy Corp - ‍quarterly average production of 681 boe/d (95% oil), a 31% increase over Q3 of 2016​

* ‍Increased qtrly revenue by 68% to $2.7 million compared to $1.6 million for Q3 of 2016​

* Hemisphere Energy Corp qtrly loss per share ‍$0.00​

* Hemisphere Energy Corp qtrly ‍funds flow from operations per share $0.01​