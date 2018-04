April 20 (Reuters) - Hemispherx Biopharma Inc:

* HEMISPHERX ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $2.57 MILLION REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING AT A PREMIUM TO MARKET

* HEMISPHERX BIOPHARMA INC - UNDER TERMS OF PURCHASE AGREEMENT, HEMISPHERX HAS AGREED TO SELL ABOUT 6.6 MILLION SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Deepak Devalapur)