Aug 14 (Reuters) - Hemispherx Biopharma Inc:

* Hemispherx human safety study of intranasal Ampligen with influenza vaccine shows Ampligen was generally well-tolerated ‍​

* Hemispherx biopharma inc - has commenced full data analysis of an Intranasal human safety study of Ampligen plus Flumist known as AMP-600‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: