FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Hemispherx Biopharma updates status of immuno-oncology program in pancreatic cancer
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 10, 2017 / 1:01 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Hemispherx Biopharma updates status of immuno-oncology program in pancreatic cancer

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Hemispherx Biopharma Inc

* Hemispherx updates status of immuno-oncology program in pancreatic cancer

* Hemispherx Biopharma-‍12 pancreatic patients currently undergoing treatment with single-agent ampligen immuno-oncology therapy in early access program​

* Hemispherx Biopharma-‍ Ampligen appears to be generally well-tolerated by pancreatic patients in program, top line data expected to be reported before year-end​

* Hemispherx Biopharma-laying plans for cancer trials of Ampligen in U.S.; working on plans to expand early access to Ampligen to other european countries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.