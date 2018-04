April 4 (Reuters) - Hemispherx Biopharma Inc:

* HEMISPHERX EXPANDS AMPLIGEN EARLY ACCESS PROGRAMME TO CANADA TO TREAT ME/CFS PATIENTS

* ‍AMENDED TO INCLUDE MANAGEMENT OF A SAP IN CANADA FOR PATIENTS SUFFERING FROM MYALGIC ENCEPHALOMYELITIS/CHRONIC FATIGUE SYNDROME​

* ‍FIRST COMMERCIAL SIZE BATCH OF AMPLIGEN, WHICH WILL CONTAIN ABOUT 8,300 VIALS, IS ANTICIPATED TO BE AVAILABLE IN MAY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: