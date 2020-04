BRIEF-Hemogenyx Pharma Starts COVID-19 Project

April 22 (Reuters) - Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC:

* HEMOGENYX PHARMA PLC - COVID-19 PROJECT INITIATED

* HEMOGENYX PHARMACEUTICALS PLC - DEPLOYING RESEARCH AND TECHNOLOGIES TO DEVELOP POTENTIAL TREATMENTS FOR COVID-19.

* HEMOGENYX PHARMA - WILL TRANSPLANT CELLS FROM BLOOD SAMPLES FROM PATIENTS RECOVERING OR RECOVERED FROM COVID-19 INTO ITS APBHC HUMANIZED MICE

* HEMOGENYX PHARMA- INITIATED PILOT STUDY TO UNDERSTAND WHY SOME INFECTED WITH SARS-COV-2 ARE ASYMPTOMATIC, SOME EXHIBIT MILD SYMPTOMS, SOME VERY SICK