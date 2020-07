July 9 (Reuters) - Horizon Therapeutics PLC:

* HEMOSHEAR THERAPEUTICS ACHIEVES MILESTONE IN EXCLUSIVE DRUG DISCOVERY COLLABORATION WITH HORIZON THERAPEUTICS IN GOUT

* HEMOSHEAR THERAPEUTICS - WILL RECEIVE UNDISCLOSED MILESTONE PAYMENT IN ACCORDANCE WITH AGREEMENT WITH HORIZON WHICH WAS EXECUTED IN JANUARY 2019