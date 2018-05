May 3 (Reuters) - Hemostemix Inc:

* HEMOSTEMIX ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN PHASE II CLINICAL TRIAL

* HEMOSTEMIX INC - ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE OF DAVID BERMAN FROM POSITION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* HEMOSTEMIX INC - ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE OF DAVID BERMAN FROM POSITION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* HEMOSTEMIX INC - KRISTIN GULKA JOINS HEMOSTEMIX IN CAPACITY OF CFO