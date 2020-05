BRIEF-Hemp & Wood Adopts New Strategy

May 28 (Reuters) - Hemp & Wood SA:

* ADOPTS NEW STRATEGY

* TO RUN ITS ACTIVITY IN TWO FIELDS - APPLICATION OF MEDICAL CANNABIS AND UNIQUE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES

* PLANS TO CONDUCT SALES IN ‘WHITE LABEL’ FORMULA IN WHICH CO TO DEVELOP CANNABIS PRODUCTS DEDICATED TO SPECIFIC CLIENT

* CO INTENDS TO SPECIALISE IN DISTRIBUTION OF MEDICAL TESTS - IN THE FIRST PLACE THESE WILL BE TESTS FOR COVID-19

* PLANS TO BUILD NETWORK OF COVID-19 DIAGNOSTICS CONSULTATION POINTS

* CO WILL CHANGE ITS NAME TO “HEMP&HEALTH”

* PLANS TO PHASE OUT ITS ACTIVITY IN ‘WOOD’ SECTOR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)