BRIEF-Hemp & Wood Sees Potential Risk Of Deterioration Of Group's Results Due To Coronavirus Epidemic

March 23 (Reuters) - Hemp & Wood SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: HAS BEGUN ACTIONS RELATED TO USING CANNABINOIDS TO COMBAT EFFECTS AND PREVENT RECURRENCE OF CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC

* SEES POTENTIAL RISK OF DETERIORATION OF GROUP’S RESULTS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC

* ALSO RUNS TALKS RE ACTING AS AGENT IN IMPORT AND/OR DISTRIBUTOR OF MEDICAL MASKS, TESTS FOR CORONAVIRUS AND OTHER MEDICAL PRODUCTS

* HAS BEGUN WORKS ON DETERMINING USE OF ACTIVE CARBON FOR MEDICAL AND HOSPITAL PURPOSE FILTERS AND MASKS WITH OVER 98% BACTERIA FILTRATION EFFICIENCY