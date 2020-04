April 20 (Reuters) - Hemp & Wood SA:

* SIGNS DEAL WITH PISHTAZ TEB ZAMAN DIAGNOSTICS FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ELISA AND RT-PCR CORONAVIRUS TESTS

* UNDER DEAL CO TO DISTRIBUTE TESTS IN EU AND EXCLUSIVELY DISTRIBUTE TESTS IN POLAND

* DEAL SIGNED FOR ONE YEAR WITH POSSIBILITY OF EXTENTION BY ANOTHER YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)