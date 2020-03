BRIEF-Hemp & Wood Signs Deal For Distribution Of Innovita's Products, Including Coronavirus Tests In Poland

March 25 (Reuters) - Hemp & Wood SA:

* SIGNS DEAL WITH CHINESE INNOVITA FOR DISTRIBUTION OF INNOVITA’S PRODUCTS, INCLUDING CORONAVIRUS TESTS ON POLISH TERRITORY

* SAYS STARTS COLLECTING AND CONSOLIDATING ORDERS FOR INNOVITA TESTS TO OBTAIN THE BEST DELIVERY CONDITIONS AND THE LOWEST PRICES

* TEST 2019-NCOV AB IS FIRST QUICK TEST FOR COMBINED DETECTION OF IGM AND IGG APPROVED BY CHINESE NATIONAL MEDICAL PRODUCTS ADMINISTRATION (NMPA)