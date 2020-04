April 2 (Reuters) - Hemp & Wood SA:

* SIGNS DEAL WITH ASIA MASK INC. & ASIA SOCKS INC TO DISTRIBUTE FACE MASKS AND MODERN CORONAVIRUS DETECTION TESTS IN POLAND

* DEAL SIGNED FOR PERIOD OF 1 YEAR WITH POSSIBILITY OF EXTENDING IT FOR ANOTHER YEAR

* STARTS COLLECTING AND CONSOLIDATING ORDERS TO OBTAIN THE BEST DELIVERY CONDITIONS AND THE LOWEST PRICES, ALSO AWAITS TEST SAMPLES