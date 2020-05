May 19 (Reuters) - Hemp & Wood SA:

* SAYS STARTS ALIVEHEALTH TOGETHER WITH US-BASED ALIVECEL

* ALIVEHEALTH TO PRODUCE IMPLANTS FOR BIOMARKER DETECTION

* SAYS PURPOSE OF ALIVEHEALTH WILL BE OFFERING HEALTH MONITORING SYSTEMS IN FORM OF IMPLANTS

* CO AND ALIVECEL OWN 50% STAKE IN ALIVEHEALTH EACH

* IMPLANTS TO ENABLE EARLY DETECTION OF VIRAL INFECTIONS INCLUDING COVID-19