BRIEF-Hemp & Wood To Focus Activities On Hemp And Health Sectors

March 30 (Reuters) - Hemp & Wood SA:

* NEW MANAGEMENT DECIDES TO FOCUS CO’S ACTIVITIES ON HEMP AND HEALTH SECTORS

* CO TO FOCUS ON SOURCING HEMP FROM POLAND AND ABROAD, PROCESSING PART OF CROPS ON ITS OWN AND EXECUTING PRODUCTION UNDER CUSTOMER BRANDS

* CO ALSO TO FOCUS ON LAUNCHING SALES PLATFORM TO CONNECT HEMP PRODUCT MAKERS AND BUYERS

* UNDER HEALTH ACTIVITIES CO TO WORK AS INTERMEDIARY IN IMPORT OF MEDICAL MASKS, CORONAVIRUS TESTS AND OTHER MEDICAL PRODUCTS

* CO PLANS ACTIVITIES CONNECTED TO CBD/THC USE TO FIGHT IMPACT AND PREVENT REOCCURRENCE OF CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC

* UNDER HEMP SECTOR CO TO BUILD AT LEAST 10,000 HECTARE EARTH BANK FOR HEMP PRODUCTION IN SHORT PERIOD

* UNDER HEMP SECTOR CO ALSO TO FOCUS ON EXTRACTION OF SELECTED CANNABINOIDS AND MAKING WHITE LABEL PRODUCTS

* PLANS TO CHANGE ITS NAME TO HEMP & HEALTH SA