BRIEF-Hemp & Wood To Sell SARS-CoV-2 IgM ELISA Kit Tests In Poland And EU

May 4 (Reuters) - Hemp & Wood SA:

* STARTS SALE OF SARS-COV-2 IGM ELISA KIT TESTS FROM PISHTAZ TEB DIAGNOSTICS IN POLAND AND EU

* ELISA TESTS DETECT SPECIFIC SARS-COV-2 ANTIBODIES BY FLUORESCENCE

* CO TO BE ONLY DISTRIBUTOR OF ELISA TESTS ON POLISH TERRITORY AND WILL ALSO OFFER OTHER PRODUCTS OF PISHTAZ TEB DIAGNOSTICS, INCLUDING OTHER TYPES OF ELISA TESTS, BIOCHEMICAL AND MOLECULAR TESTS

* SAYS POSSIBILITY OF PRODUCTION OF TEST RESULT ANALYSIS DEVICES IN POLAND IS ALSO BEING ANALYSED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)