Feb 14 (Reuters) - Henan Ancai Hi-Tech Co Ltd:

* SAYS COMPANY IS UNRELATED TO HON HAI Precision Industry Co Ltd‘S PLAN TO LIST SUBSIDIARY FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD IN SHANGHAI, CLARIFYING MEDIAL REPORTS

* SAYS ITS SECOND BIGGEST SHAREHOLDER IS HON HAI'S SUBSIDIARY, BUT BOTH COMPANIES DO NOT HAVE BUSINESS COOPERATION, INVESTMENT PLANS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2F20Czj Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)