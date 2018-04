April 9 (Reuters) - Henan Hengxing Science & Technology Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT AND UNIT SIGN FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO SET UP PROJECT COMPANY FOR SMARTPHONE LENS OR RELATED BUSINESS WITH INVESTMENT OF ABOUT 400 MILLION YUAN ($63.36 million)

* IT AIMS TO LIST THE PROJECT COMPANY IN HONG KONG STOCK EXCHANGE AS ITS FIRST PRIORITY Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2JwVFk3 Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3135 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)