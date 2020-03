March 25 (Reuters) - Henan Jinma Energy Co Ltd:

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB594 MILLION VERSUS RMB832.4 MILLION

* FY REVENUE RMB7.59 BILLION VERSUS RMB7.45 BILLION

* BASED ON CURRENTLY AVAILABLE INFO, OPERATION AND SALES OF GROUP NOT MATERIALLY AFFECTED BY COVID-19

* FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.20 PER SHARE AND A SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.10 PER SHARE PROPOSED