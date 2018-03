March 27 (Reuters) - Henan Yicheng New Energy Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT PLANS TO SELL PARTIAL ASSETS TO CHINA PINGMEI SHENMA GROUP OR RELATED PARTIES FOR 200-500 MILLION YUAN ($31.95-79.87 million) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ukM1gP Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2601 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)