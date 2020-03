March 23 (Reuters) - Henderson Investment Ltd:

* RECOMMENDS PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK 1.0 CENT PER SHARE

* PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE FOR YEAR AMOUNTED TO HK$62 MILLION, DOWN 36%

* HENDERSON INVESTMENT - WITH ADDITION OF NEW JAPANESE SUPERMARKET, POSSIBLE NEGATIVE IMPACT OF EPIDEMIC SHOULD BE MITIGATED