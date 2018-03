March 21 (Reuters) - Henderson Land Development Co Ltd :

* ‍FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$30,433 MILLION, UP 39%​

* RECOMMENDS PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$1.23 PER SHARE​

* FY ‍REVENUE HK$24,453 MILLION VERSUS HK$25,568​ MILLION