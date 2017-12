Dec 7 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stock exchange filings

* SHOWS HENDERSON LAND DEVELOPMENT CO LTD'S CHAIRMAN LEE SHAU KEE HAS CUT A COMBINED 3.63 MILLION SHARES IN THE COMPANY ON DEC 1, 4-5, TAKING HIS LONG POSITION TO 72.99 PERCENT FROM 73.08 PERCENT Source text in English: bit.ly/2BKhc42; bit.ly/2j2wUn4; bit.ly/2AzqItn Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)