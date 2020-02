BRIEF-Heng Tai Consumables Group Sees Decrease In HY Revenue Of About 25%

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Heng Tai Consumables Group Ltd:

* ARE EXPECTED TO RECORD A DECREASE IN REVENUE OF ABOUT 25% FOR SIX MONTHS

* BUSINESS UPDATE ON IMPACT OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC

* EXPECTED REVENUE DECREASE DUE TO CONTINUOUS WEAKENING DEMAND IN PRC CONSUMER MARKET

* GROUP AND GROUP’S CUSTOMERS, SUPPLIERS AND BUSINESS PARTNERS IN CHINA HAVE BEEN AFFECTED BY EPIDEMIC

* EXPECTED TO RECORD A DECREASE IN COMPARABLE LOSS FROM OPERATIONS FOR SIX MONTHS

* IF EPIDEMIC CONTINUE FMCG SEGMENT, AGRI-PRODUCTS SEGMENT AND LOGISTICS SERVICES SEGMENT MAY BE SEVERELY AFFECTED.

* COVID-19 LIKELY TO HAVE AN ADVERSE EFFECT ON FINANCIAL RESULTS OF GROUP FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR