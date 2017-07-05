BRIEF-Heng Xin China refers petition filed by Asia Cement Corp

July 5 (Reuters) - Heng Xin China Holdings Ltd

* Refers to announcement of China Shanshui Cement on issue of petition by Asia Cement Corp against Tianrui Holding Company

* Petitioners alleged that Tianrui, CSI, directors of Shanshui Cement caused Shanshui Cement to perform misconduct which directly/indirectly benefit Tianrui

* Petitioners further asserted that alleged conspiracy has harmed interest of shareholders of shanshui cement

* According to Shanshui Cement announcement, board of directors of Shanshui Cement is seeking legal advice on claims in petition

* According to Wong's confirmation & Shanshui Cement announcement, board of Shanshui Cement is seeking legal advice on claims in petition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: