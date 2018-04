April 23 (Reuters) - Heng Xin China Holdings Ltd:

* ACCORDING TO LETTER, STOCK EXCHANGE DECIDED TO SUSPEND TRADING IN CO’S SHARES UNDER RULE 9.04 OF GEM LISTING RULES

* STOCK EXCHANGE TO PROCEED WITH CANCELLATION OF COMPANY’S LISTING UNDER RULE 9.14 OF GEM LISTING RULES

* SUBMITTED WRITTEN REQUEST TO GEM LISTING COMMITTEE OF STOCK EXCHANGE FOR REVIEWING OF DECISION