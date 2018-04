April 23 (Reuters) - Hengan International Group Company Ltd :

* HENGAN LUXEMBOURG TO SUBSCRIBE FOR SUBSCRIPTION SHARES OF FINNPULP

* CONSIDERATION PAYABLE UNDER INITIAL INVESTMENT DEAL EUR11.7 MILLION

* UNIT ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH FINNPULP AND ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO GOVERN PARTIES’ RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS FOR SHAREHOLDING IN FINNPULP

* ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH FINNPULP TO SUBSCRIBE FOR 36.46 PERCENT STAKE IN FINNPULP