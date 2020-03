March 26 (Reuters) - Hengan International Group Company Ltd :

* FY REVENUE RMB22.49 BILLION VERSUS RMB20.51 BILLION

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 3.91 BILLION VERSUS RMB 3.80 BILLION

* EXPECTS WOOD PULP PRICES TO STAY AT LOW LEVELS IN FIRST HALF OF 2020