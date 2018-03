March 20 (Reuters) - Hengdeli Holdings Ltd:

* ‍FY TURNOVER FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS RMB2.44 BILLION VERSUS RMB2.41 BILLION

* ‍FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS RMB236.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF RMB321.4 MILLION​