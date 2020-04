April 30 (Reuters) - Hengkang Medical Group Co Ltd :

* SAYS NET LOSS IN 2019 WIDENS TO 2.5 BILLION YUAN ($353.33 million) FROM 1.4 BILLION YUAN YEAR EARLIER

* SAYS SHARE TRADE TO HALT ON APRIL 30 TO IMPLEMENT WARNING OF DELISTING RISK AFTER CONSECUTIVE NET LOSSES, TO RESUME ON MAY 6 Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2yQpzyF; bit.ly/2yen21b Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0755 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)