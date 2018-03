March 29 (Reuters) - Hengtai Securities Co Ltd:

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS OF CO RMB706.2 MILLION VERSUS RMB454.7 MILLION

* FY ‍REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME RMB 3.91 BILLION VERSUS RMB 3.54 BILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: