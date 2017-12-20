BRIEF-Hengtong Optic-Electric to set up optoelectronic sensor tech institute with partner

Dec 20(Reuters) - Hengtong Optic-Electric Co Ltd

* Says co plans to set up optoelectronic sensor technology institute with NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR INFRARED PHYSICS of Shanghai Institute of Technical Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, for R&D of optoelectronic sensor for Internet of Things use

* Says registered capital of the institute is 10 million yuan

* Says co will hold 70 percent stake in the institute

