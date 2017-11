Nov 6 (Reuters) - Hengxin Technology Ltd:

* ‍delisting from SGX-ST is expected to take effect on 5 February 2018​

* ‍Last day of trading of shares on SGX-ST is expected to be on 19 January 2018​

* Announces ‍voluntary delisting of shares of Hengxin Technology from Singapore Exchange Securities Trading limited​