Jan 18 (Reuters) - Hengxin Technology Ltd:

* WILL BE MAKING APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF TRADING OF CO‘S SHARES IN SGX-ST WITH EFFECT FROM 9 A.M. (SINGAPORE TIME) ON JAN. 22

* DELISTING FROM SGX-ST IS EXPECTED TO TAKE EFFECT ON 5 FEB 2018

* ‍LAST DAY OF TRADING OF SHARES ON SGX-ST IS EXPECTED TO BE ON 19 JANUARY 2018​