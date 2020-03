March 16 (Reuters) - Hengxin Technology Ltd:

* FY REVENUE RMB1.43 BILLION VERSUS RMB1.59 BILLION

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB113.5 MILLION VERSUS RMB118.3 MILLION

* GROUP IS MAINLY EXPOSED TO NEGATIVE IMPACTS OF COVID-19 DURING Q1

* HENGXIN TECHNOLOGY-COVID-19 WILL IMPACT OPERATION OF GROUP